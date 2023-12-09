1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,572 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 3.0% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,178,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,200,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,939,000 after purchasing an additional 455,938 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,429 shares during the last quarter.

QEFA opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

