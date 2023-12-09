Perritt Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Modiv Industrial worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Modiv Industrial by 56.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDV stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

