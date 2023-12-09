iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $105.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

