SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $128.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.95. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $129.02.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

