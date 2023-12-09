Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $156,000 Position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of P&F Industries worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of P&F Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries Stock Performance

PFIN stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 0.36. P&F Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About P&F Industries

(Free Report)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.