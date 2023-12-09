1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.3% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 86.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

