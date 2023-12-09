FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $5,925,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 6.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLNG opened at $28.71 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 38.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

FLEX LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

See Also

