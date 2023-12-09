1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,088 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $181.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

