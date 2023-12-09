1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,662 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $39,611,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The stock has a market cap of $520.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

