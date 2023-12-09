1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

