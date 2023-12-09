1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for 1.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after buying an additional 8,888,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,411,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,615,000 after buying an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,591,000 after buying an additional 176,445 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

FSK stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

