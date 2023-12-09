80,178 Shares in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Purchased by Alden Global Capital LLC

Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Whole Earth Brands accounts for approximately 0.3% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alden Global Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Whole Earth Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 843.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 886.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1,280.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 399,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FREE opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $134.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

