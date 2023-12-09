18,635 Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 85,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 70,029 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TYG opened at $28.00 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

