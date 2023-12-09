Perritt Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,158 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of EXK stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. Endeavour Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

