Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $734,000 Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Lakeland Industries worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

