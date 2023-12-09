Perritt Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $100.87 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

