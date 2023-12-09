Perritt Capital Management Inc. Makes New $182,000 Investment in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6,881.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 145.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 90.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $436.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.62 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 23.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,099,727 shares in the company, valued at $128,094,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karat Packaging news, CEO Alan Yu sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,926,698 shares in the company, valued at $145,460,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marvin Cheng sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,099,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,094,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,135 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KRT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Karat Packaging Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

