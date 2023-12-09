Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,429 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Coda Octopus Group worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 493,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 160,564 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coda Octopus Group

In related news, CEO Annmarie Gayle acquired 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $99,977.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,584.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coda Octopus Group news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Annmarie Gayle bought 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $99,977.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,584.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 183,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,312 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CODA opened at $5.90 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CODA. TheStreet lowered shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

