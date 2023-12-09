General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lifted by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 119,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in General Motors by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 660,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 79,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $33.75 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.