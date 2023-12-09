Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ JOUT traded down $5.37 on Friday, reaching $49.10. 150,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,402. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

