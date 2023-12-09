Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,000 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Mayville Engineering worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mayville Engineering

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Steven L. Fisher acquired 3,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,121.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven L. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Fisher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,250.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

