BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of BK Technologies worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BK Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 577,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 103,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKTI opened at $12.94 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $19.90.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

