Perritt Capital Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

NYSE VTS opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $55.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTS shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,972.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vitesse Energy news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

