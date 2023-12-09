VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Acquired by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 345.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,606,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 454,590 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 128,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 151.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 127,426 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,028 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of EGY opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $472.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. Analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Stories

