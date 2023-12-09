Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $886,000 Stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Brands were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

