Invenomic Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336,912 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up 1.3% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Dropbox worth $25,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DBX shares. William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,768,546.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $992,245. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DBX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

