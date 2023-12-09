Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 110.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906,477 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.96% of Lyft worth $34,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lyft by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 22,655,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,852,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.86.
In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $942,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
