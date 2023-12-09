Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 112,308 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,308 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor comprises 1.9% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $38,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Frontdoor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Frontdoor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Frontdoor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,966,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. 669,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.