Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,311 shares during the quarter. Popular comprises approximately 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of Popular worth $23,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Popular Trading Up 0.7 %

BPOP traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $77.43. 292,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,492. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

