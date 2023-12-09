Invenomic Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 282.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,471 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,467,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

