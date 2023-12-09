Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 1,680,145 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.67% of Upwork worth $20,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 1,160,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UPWK. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,567 shares of company stock valued at $998,085 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

