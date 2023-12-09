Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 1,637,668 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 410.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637,668 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.35% of Udemy worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Udemy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Udemy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Udemy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Udemy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,502 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $34,844.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,101,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,956,790.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,502 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $34,844.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,101,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,956,790.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,710,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,854. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.98. 1,074,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,795. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

