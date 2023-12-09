Invenomic Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 155,171 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of Crescent Point Energy worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 119.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $522,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,682,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 635,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

