CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.10. 10,516,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

