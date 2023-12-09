Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 100,753 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194,701 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 100,753 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,348,714 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 33,899 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $894,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,381 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,966. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

