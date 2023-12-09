Aspen Grove Capital LLC Makes New $635,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

