VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.8% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $29.68 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.