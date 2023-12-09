Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Position Decreased by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,250 shares during the period. Assertio accounts for about 1.1% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Assertio worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.09 on Friday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Assertio had a positive return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 109.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $195,511.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,674.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Assertio news, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $137,517.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $195,511.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,674.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,252 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

