Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services makes up approximately 1.2% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 51,446 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

PESI opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 million, a P/E ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

