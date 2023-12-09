Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) is Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group accounts for about 2.3% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 279.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 61,952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 150,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.82. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

