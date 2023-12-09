Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

