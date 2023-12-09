Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

