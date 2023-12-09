Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.76.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

