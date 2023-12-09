Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $301.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.56. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $302.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

