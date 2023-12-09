Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,550 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after acquiring an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.1 %

BX stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

