19,020 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $273.81 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

