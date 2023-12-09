Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Sells 27,170 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,170 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for approximately 23.0% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $604,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $502.04 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.99 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.19 and a 200-day moving average of $498.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.10.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

