Perritt Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,076 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,421.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIS opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $697.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

