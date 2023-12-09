BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s 7th Largest Position

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the quarter. BILL makes up 6.7% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned 1.42% of BILL worth $176,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period.

NYSE:BILL opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

