Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Position Cut by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Bird accounts for 2.5% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned about 3.85% of Blue Bird worth $27,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $26,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,395,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLBD opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

